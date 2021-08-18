Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS ACKIU remained flat at $$10.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,652. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

