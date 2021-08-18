Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 293,240 Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,240 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Acquisition accounts for 1.1% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARRWU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $118,000.

Shares of ARRWU stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,504. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

