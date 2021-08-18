Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 303,704 Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 303,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DISAU remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

