Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Trading Up 3.4%

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 3,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,732,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

