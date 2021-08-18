WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Cut by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.14. 16,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

