Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

