Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664,532 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399,753 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.