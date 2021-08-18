Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFTY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 249,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 41,939 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,356,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,117,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

