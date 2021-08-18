Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

