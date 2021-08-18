Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,457 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CQP stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CQP. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

