Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 63,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,330,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.48. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

