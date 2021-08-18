Wedbush Weighs in on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Entasis Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Wedbush also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.88. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 6,268,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

