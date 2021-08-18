Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE: APR.UN) recently:

8/18/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.20. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

6/28/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.89. 36,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,395. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.60 and a twelve month high of C$13.05. The company has a market cap of C$503.56 million and a PE ratio of 13.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.66%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

