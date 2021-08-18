Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDIFF)

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS: GDIFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GDIFF stock remained flat at $$44.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

