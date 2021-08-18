Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Weibo updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

WB traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.02. 100,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Weibo has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

