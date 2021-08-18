WELL (WELL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.23 Million

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. WELL has a market cap of $81.23 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WELL has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One WELL coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.16 or 0.00858720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00104445 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

