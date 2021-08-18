Wells Fargo & Company Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $125.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Entergy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 62,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 319,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,827,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

