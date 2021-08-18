Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

IGI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,812. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.