Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

