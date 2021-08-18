Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$75.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.60.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$55.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$73.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

