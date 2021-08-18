Whitecap Resources Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of WCP opened at C$5.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.18 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50.

Several analysts have commented on WCP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,488,636 shares in the company, valued at C$12,791,589.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,500 shares of company stock worth $265,175.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

