Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,110 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Alteryx by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alteryx by 178.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alteryx by 178.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 1,224.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,214 shares of company stock worth $1,869,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

