Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after buying an additional 526,006 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.19. The company has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

