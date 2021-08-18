Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.72. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.