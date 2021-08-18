Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 150 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

