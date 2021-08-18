Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,004 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

