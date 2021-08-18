Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.29 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

