William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vaccitech in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of VACC opened at $14.40 on Monday. Vaccitech has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,506,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

