William Blair Weighs in on Trean Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.54%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08. Trean Insurance Group has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $460.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17.

In related news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.