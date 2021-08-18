Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Update

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

