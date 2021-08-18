WinCash (WCC) Market Capitalization Tops $41,776.50

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $41,776.50 and approximately $827.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WinCash has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

