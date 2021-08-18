WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,610 shares during the period. WisdomTree Investments comprises about 2.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 1.02% of WisdomTree Investments worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,519. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.51 million, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.80. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

