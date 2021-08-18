Wise (LON:WISE) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Wise (LON:WISE) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 895 ($11.69) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Wise stock traded up GBX 12.16 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,002.16 ($13.09). 927,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,266. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34. Wise has a 1-year low of GBX 796 ($10.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,048.28 ($13.70).

In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 199,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54), for a total value of £1,919,904 ($2,508,366.87).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

