WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WNS by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of WNS by 26.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth $261,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of WNS by 53.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

