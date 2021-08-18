Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of WF opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.94. Woori Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after acquiring an additional 921,328 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.