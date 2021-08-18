Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,018 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,651. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

