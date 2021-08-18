Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $269.07. 63,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.43. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

