World Asset Management Inc Has $1.52 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 490,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,705,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,041,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,617,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.24. The company has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.77, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,818 shares of company stock valued at $116,098,339. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

