WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSPOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.15. The company had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06. WSP Global has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $128.52.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

