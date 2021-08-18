XinFin Network (XDC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.38 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XinFin Network has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $19.38 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.08 or 0.00861996 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,688,632,884 coins and its circulating supply is 12,288,632,884 coins. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

