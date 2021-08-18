XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post $3.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.36 million and the lowest is $300,000.00. XOMA posted sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 494.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $9.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 million to $17.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.40 million, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $22.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOMA shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of XOMA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21. XOMA has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter worth $628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in XOMA by 543.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in XOMA by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in XOMA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

