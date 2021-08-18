Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.