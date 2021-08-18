XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Tops $107.46 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. XYO has a market cap of $107.46 million and $1.41 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00057244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00844661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00104505 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

