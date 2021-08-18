YAM (YAM) Trading Up 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One YAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00057652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.48 or 0.00853600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00048166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00104047 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.