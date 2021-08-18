Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $3,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $1,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 180,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

AUY stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

