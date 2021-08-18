Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Up 1.6%

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.09 and last traded at $69.04. 13,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,571,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.
Several research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.
The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.
