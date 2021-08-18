Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Up 1.6%

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.09 and last traded at $69.04. 13,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,571,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yandex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Yandex by 327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 305,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 234,020 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yandex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,502,000 after purchasing an additional 455,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

