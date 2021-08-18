Yiren Digital (YRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

NYSE YRD opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $322.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yiren Digital stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

