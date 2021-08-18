Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.73

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.73 and last traded at $135.21, with a volume of 4547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.92.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,860. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 740,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,220,000 after purchasing an additional 77,687 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $4,109,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 330.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

