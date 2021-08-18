Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04).

AVPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $9.01 on Friday. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

