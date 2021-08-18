Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post sales of $322.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.90 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $318.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.51. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.